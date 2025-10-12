Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her journey towards living her highest self

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about a profound personal realization, sharing that she wants all her thoughts, words, and actions to reflect her highest self.

Speaking about the clarity she found during moments of silence, the Kushi actress expressed her hope to truly live by this principle, not just talk about it. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha posted a series of images and captioned them, “All that I think, say, do, and aim for should honor my highest self. That’s what came to me during my silence. Now, I just hope I can live it, not just say it.”

The photo carousel captures Samantha engaging in various activities—performing a pooja, working out in the gym, and playing with her dogs. One of the photos shows her dressed in a vibrant orange suit as she performs a pooja.

Last week, Samantha revealed a quote that had changed her perspective on life. The 'Yashoda' actress held a fun Q&A session on Instagram on October 5, during which a fan asked her, “What’s a quote or line that changed your perspective?” In her reply, the actress said, “You will find your purpose in the things that bother you, so everything that I am a part of, if you draw a map, will be connected to the things that bother me, and that has simplified my life in many ways and maybe this will help you too, give it a try- you'll find your purpose in the things that bother you.”

Speaking about the lessons she learnt in school, the Oo Antava actress stated, “I learnt empathy, kindness, I learnt how to be a better human and I think these are the qualities honestly that worked out for me. I don't remember any of the things that I studied in school but these are the qualities that stayed with me and that are really important in life.”

Work-wise, Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film “Kushi” opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor