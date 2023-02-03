Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo dump from a busy January

Mumbai, Feb 3 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with her moves in "Oo Antava" from "Pushpa: The Rise", and her work in the recent release "Yashoda", recently shared that the year started on a busy note for her as January was all about work for her.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures that capture her working on herself and working on projects. She has posted several pictures including the one where can be seen spending time with the team of "Citadel".

Another picture sees her in the look for the trailer launch of "Shaakuntalam" and also a picture of her workout from the gym. The actress is now at work in full force with nothing seems to be stopping her.

She titled the post, "January".

The last picture from her carousel is a message she shared about self-love and motivation. And indicating how she got back on her feet. She had earlier opened up about a skin ailment, Myositis that she had got but is now clearly back with full force, we can see there is no stopping for the most popular actress in India.

On the work front, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including the Disney-like fairytale film "Shaakuntalam", the romantic comedy, "Kushi", and "Citadel".

