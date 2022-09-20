Samantha Ruth Prabhu to travel abroad for treatment of rare skin disorder?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always managed to grab attention with her exceptional acting chops and super-gorgeous looks. According to reports, Samantha has suddenly vanished out of the public glare. Now speculations are rife that the actress is unwell and has been advised to stay indoors. . A few weeks ago, Samantha suddenly ceased all public appearances and also went off the radar. Initially, this was taken to as a precautionary measure to cut down on all the unnecessary coverage that her life and career after the divorce were getting. But now I have it from very reliable sources in Hyderabad that all is not well with Samantha’s health.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, She has been advised to stay completely out of the public glare,” a source was quoted as saying to the portal. Apparently, Samantha has postponed her next schedule for Kushi, the Telugu film that she is doing with Vijay Deverakonda.Samantha is riding the popularity wave ever since her dance performance in Oo Antava song from the blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise became viral countrywide. She also garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance as an LTTE operative in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series The Family Man, season 2.Samantha was last seen in the Tamil romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also had Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. She is now waiting for the release of Yashoda. The teaser that was released earlier promised a one-of-its-kind, female-centric action movie, with Samantha playing the role of a pregnant woman.



