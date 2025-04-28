Samantha Ruth Prabhu's April feel is all about going with the flow

Mumbai, April 28 As Southern sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 38 on Monday, she decided to sum up her April feels through a fun Instagram post.

Sharing with her InstaFam what April looked like for her, the 'Khushi' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app,

"APRIL FEELS...

1. Game face... Let’s go.

@jigarmaliofficial @vasundharajewelry

2. So proud of them.

@harshithreddy_16 @shriya.kontham

3. Still can’t believe this kind of love is real

4. May 9th — mark it. Big things. Big feelings.

5. A white heart emoji

6. What a beauty.

7. Finally found the one… my favourite indian activewear brand @mileactive

8. Body doing what it came to do.

9. 38, strong-ish, hot-ish.

10. Her emotional support brick

11. Pickleball is love

12. 150 kgs baby

13. Normatec, be my recovery BFF forever. @thewellnessco.intl

14. Obsessed with Emface—my 2024 MVP. @theglow.clinic

15. Clean… everything. Just like we promised. @secret.alchemist

16. Happy Birthday to me

17. Love my supplements.

Love them even more when they’re third-party tested. @gataca.in

18.#SUBHAM @tralalamovingpictures

19. Issa comedy."

Samantha's April dump included glimpses of her professional life, workout commitments, travel dairies, and self-care routine, among other things.

Meanwhile, many bigwigs from the film industry penned special birthday wishes for the stunner.

Calling Samantha ‘loveliest girl,’ Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories, and posted a candid photo of the birthday girl with the caption, “Happy Birthday, my loveliest girl inside out big love to you always, Sammy.”

Additionally, Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Happy happy birthday, trailblazer golden girl!!! Stay gorgeous, brilliant and keep inspiring the world!!!"

Her 'Citadel' co-star Varun Dhawan penned, "Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl keep spreading sunshine and motivating the world."

