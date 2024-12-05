Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Family Shows Love Amid Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married on 6th October 2017 in Goa, and a couple of years later, in 2021, they got separated. Post-divorce, Samantha chose to stay single while Naga Chaitanya dated model-actor Sobhita Dhulipala and tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a South Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate wedding with close family and friends. Meanwhile Samantha got love and support from her family.

her sister-in-law, Nicole Joseph, shared a message on her Instagram Story that said, "Good sisters-in-law exist, and I love mine," tagging Samantha. In response, Samantha reposted it saying, "Love you." The heartwarming post quickly went viral.

In another post actress shared a video little girl fighting, while posting it on her Instagram story she wrote, “Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB #FightLikeAGirl.”