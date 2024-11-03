Samantha Ruth shares glimpses of her 'blissful few days' in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Nov 3 Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her next project 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', enjoyed a serene holiday in the picturesque landscapes of Rajasthan.

She shared a collection of photos from her trip, showcasing her stunning looks, pottery sessions, and delightful food experiences. Samantha showcased a range of outfits, including one featuring the Tamil word “Azhagi,” which means beautiful woman and is also described as a girl whose smile could outshine the sun.

In the images, the actress is seen radiating joy and tranquillity as she fully embraces the peaceful atmosphere of Rajasthan before returning to work.

Sharing the photos, the ‘Kushi’ actress wrote in the caption, “A blissful few days Now ready for a crazy November How gorgeous is @sixsensesfortbarwara A beautiful mix of old and new…Thank you for a wonderful experience!.” She had previously dropped her stunning photos, exploring splendour of nature alongside wild animals. The post was captioned, “Witnessed the splendor of nature alongside half a tiger. PS. The last slide is the magnificent picture of the tiger".

Earlier this week, Samantha was spotted arriving in Jaipur, where paparazzi captured her on a phone call at the airport. Meanwhile, Samantha is all set to share the silver-space with Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK’s web series “Citadel: Honey Bunny.” While Varun takes on the role of Bunny, a skilled stuntman, Samantha plays a spy in the film. In a statement, Prabhu revealed what inspired her to join the show. Samantha stated, “It’s not gimmicky and full of high-tech gadgets and technology.

The world that is created is so real. The characters are genuinely relatable—ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances. That drew me in immediately. I also believe it was a brilliant move to set the show in the nineties”. The storyline revolves around Varun and Samantha as they change their identities and embark on an exciting, globe-trotting adventure. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in significant roles. “Citadel: Honey Bunny” is set to debut on Prime Video India on November 7

