Samantha Shares Candid Moments With Raj Nidimoru Adding Fuel to Dating Rumours (See Pics)

Samantha's first movie as a producer titled 'Subham' was released on may 9 . She shared a series of picture celebrating success of movie and the launch of production house. In the photo album what grabbed fans attention was the pic with rumoured boyfriend filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Speculation about their relationship has been circulating for months, but Samantha’s recent Instagram posts celebrating with her Tarla team have added fuel to the fire. Among the shared images, fans quickly spotted Raj—her rumored boyfriend—in multiple frames. The photos include one of the duo posing in front of the film’s poster, another showing Raj assisting her on set, and a cozy selfie of the two. Their chemistry has not gone unnoticed, especially since they have previously collaborated on acclaimed projects like The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, and are often seen together.

Samantha was last seen in Prime Video’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The Indian spin-off of the American Citadel series was well-received, particularly for its intense action sequences and the compelling chemistry between Samantha and Varun as they portrayed spies caught in a web of danger and intrigue.

Looking ahead, Samantha will star in Rakt Bramhand, a fantasy action series that reunites her with Raj and DK. The series also features Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. Additionally, her film Bangaram—announced on her birthday—marks her debut as a solo producer.