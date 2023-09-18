Samantha to romance Salman Khan in Karan Johar's film?

Salman Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are reportedly all set to unite for Karan Johar-produced action flick. The movie will be directed by Shershaah fame director Vishnuvardhan. Earlier there was a strong buzz that Dharma was considering roping in Samantha or Trisha Krishnan for the role in this action flick.

But now there are strong reports that Samantha is the leading lady who will romance the handsome Dabangg Khan on the big screen.Official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. Fans are excited to see this fresh pairing.The actress recently wrapped up the Indian installment of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. The show will premiere on Prime Video.