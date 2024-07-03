Samantha's health advice: Avoid unnecessary medication, take the ‘alternative approach’

Mumbai, July 3 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who seems to be under the weather, has advised considering alternative approaches and avoiding unnecessary medication for 'common viral' infections.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself using a nebulizer, suggesting that mixing hydrogen peroxide and distilled water "works like magic."

The actress captioned the image: “Before taking medication for a common viral, consider trying an alternative approach. One option is to nebulize with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and distilled water. Works like magic. Avoid unnecessary use of [pill emoji] #alternativemedicine.”

Earlier this week, Samantha called actress Hina Khan a "warrior" after Hina announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Samantha had posted a video featuring Hina on her Instagram stories.

In the clip, Hina was preparing for her chemotherapy.

Samantha captioned the clip: "Praying for you, Hina Khan #warrior."

Samantha, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis in 2022, recently discussed the importance of eating healthy and avoiding certain types of foods and beverages on her podcast.

The actress admitted to making "mistakes in the past" by endorsing unhealthy brands during an episode of 'Take 20'.

Samantha said: "I have made mistakes in the past when I didn't know any better, but I have stopped accepting many endorsements. I believe in practising what I preach. God bless."

In April, Samantha announced her maiden Telugu film, tentatively titled 'Bangaram', under her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She will next be seen in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Varun Dhawan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor