Samar, Yash talk about how it felt to turn into action heroes for 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'

Mumbai, May 2 Actors Samar Vermani and Yash Pandit, who are seen in the television show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', excited about their thrilling transformation from conventional heroes to action heroes.

In the recent episodes, the family drama turned into a high-octane action-packed drama when Jaidev’s sons-in-law Akash (Samar) and Rakesh (Yash) ended up fighting the goons, sent by fraudster Pappi Mehra (Ashwini Kaushal).

Speaking about the sequence, Samar said: "I genuinely believe that fight sequences are the toughest to shoot. Firstly, because it requires a lot of rehearsals, and secondly, we need to ensure that we adhere to all safety protocols. Shooting such sequences takes a considerable amount of time as we must ensure proper choreography, timely punches, and the safety of everyone involved."

Despite the challenges, Samar expressed his excitement, drawing inspiration from Bollywood action sequences.

He continued: "Collaborating with Rakesh (Yash) added a unique dimension to the experience. I loved shooting this sequence with him as he brought a different perspective, inspired by South movies. From suggesting to shoot my entry from a low-angle shot to choreographing his moves, Rakesh was leading the sequence. It was so much fun shooting for this scene. I was simply following what our fight master was teaching us, while Rakesh was doing everything on his own."

Yash shared: "I've always found an immense thrill in performing my own stunts and fight sequences. There's something about action that truly resonates with me. Having previously worked on movies featuring action sequences alongside Sham Kaushal sir, I felt confident to take on more challenges independently."

"For 'Aangan', I took due permission from our action master and gave my suggestions. I suggested incorporating my own style into certain scenes, adding nuances like landing a punch in a specific way or executing a particular entry to save Akash’s life. Action sequences should feel natural," he added.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.

