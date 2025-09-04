Samarth Jurel’s character promo as Sooraj from "Dooriyan" looks intense & tough

Mumbai, Sep 4 Television actor Samarth Jurel’s character promo as Sooraj from the drama series "Dooriyan" is out, and it captures the quiet vulnerability of a man torn between choices, setting the tone for a heartfelt romantic drama.

His journey in the drama captures the struggle of difficult choices and the unspoken weight of emotions.

Talking about the same, Samarth said, “The dates for this series shoot aligned perfectly with my schedule, and the character felt very similar to me—funny, energetic, and full of life. That’s exactly why I said yes to it.” Talking about Sooraj, the character defined by intensity and emotional conflict. Torn between love and reality, he carries a quiet vulnerability that reflects the complexities of modern relationships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor