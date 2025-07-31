Samay Raina announces first India tour after Youtube show controversy, says "the love is unreal"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Comedian Samay Raina is all set to return to the live stage with a new stand-up tour titled 'Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered.' This marks his first India tour after facing backlash over his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent.'

The comedian made the announcement on Instagram, revealing that the tour will begin on August 15 in Bengaluru, where he will perform until August 17. He will then travel to Hyderabad on August 23 and 24, Mumbai on August 30, and Kolkata on September 6 and 7. His next stops include Chennai on September 19 and 20 and Pune from September 26 to 28. The tour will conclude in Delhi with shows on October 3, 4, and 5.

Sharing the ticket link on Instagram, Samay wrote, "India tour live now on @bookmyshowin."

The response from fans was huge, with Raina later posting, "The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down."

His India tour comes shortly after Samay completed his international tour that began in Koln on June 5 and ended in Sydney on July 20, covering Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Samay, along with Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, was named in an FIR for allegedly promoting obscene content on their show India's Got Latent. A viral clip featuring a joke from Ranveer sparked widespread criticism, leading to the controversy.

