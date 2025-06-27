Samay Raina Parties with Bollywood Star Kids at Vedant Mahajan’s London Birthday Bash

Nearly four months after his comedy show India’s Got Latent stirred controversy, 27-year-old comedian Samay Raina was recently seen mingling with some of Bollywood’s most prominent star kids at a high-profile party in London. The event was a pre-birthday celebration for entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan, co-founder of MVM Entertainment.

The star-studded guest list included Ibrahim Ali Khan, Orhan Awatramani (popularly known as Orry), Tania Shroff, Kanika Kapoor, Nirvan Khan, Aadar Jain, and Aryaman Deol, among others. Adding to the glitz, Orry was also spotted interacting with former footballer Romeo Beckham at the bash.

Vedant Mahajan, the man behind the event, has quickly gained recognition for orchestrating some of the most lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London. While details about his family remain largely under wraps, Mahajan has made a name for himself as a prominent social figure and a go-to event curator for Bollywood’s elite. His guest lists often include industry heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and rapper Badshah. He’s even been spotted with international celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Mike Tyson, and Ed Westwick. On the business front, Vedant has recently expanded his portfolio by acquiring a stake in ‘Flite’, a U.S.-based ticketing platform now valued at 117 Crore



