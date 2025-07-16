Samay Raina submits written apology to NCW chief

Mumbai, July 16 The National Commission for Women (NCW) recently summoned comedian Samay Raina in connection with the 'India's Got Latent' episode. Samay Raina appeared before the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar.

As part of a written apology to the Commission, he expressed regret over his actions during ‘India’s Got Latent’. The Chairperson made it clear to the comedian that it is very important to maintain the highest respect and sensitivity of women in human rights forums. She asked Raina to come out with such a statement of rights in the future as well as create creative content to raise awareness on the dignity and rights of women.

Samay Raina, respecting the orders of the Commission, gave the assurance to maintain this, stating this assurance would go a long way in ensuring the dignity and respect of women. The National Commission for Women believes that it is the responsibility of all social workers to encourage greater respect and sensitivity for women in society. This case is part of the Commission's ongoing effort to make the media and digital platforms more responsive to women's needs and dignity.

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other people associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati. The cyber cell and the Mumbai police conducted separate investigations in connection with Allahbadia's remarks on Raina’s YouTube show ‘India's Got Latent’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor