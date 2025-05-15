Samay Raina Toasts Reunion With Apoorva Mukhija Post India's Got Latent Controversy (See Pic)

Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchalani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija got into legal trouble over controversial comment in India's got latent. The panelist had to face major backlash and had to remain out of spotlight during this period. However all four of them made an official comeback on social media in their own ways. After 3 months of controversy stand-up comedian Samay Raina reunited with social media influencer and actress Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid recently. Samay took to his Instagram story to share a couple of pictures with Apoorva. The rebelkid also shared a picture in which Samay is seen holding Balraj Ghai's wife Chandni Ghai's hand. "Too cute," she captioned the post.

After the controversy surrounding "India's Got Latent," Samay is resuming his tour. He announced this after releasing a video highlighting his previous sold-out tour. In an Instagram story, Samay stated that this challenging period has inspired his comedy and announced tour dates in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. He also mentioned that ticketing websites crashed due to high demand.

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment to a contestant on "India's Got Latent." This led to criticism of Ranveer, Apoorva, Ashish Chanchlani, and Samay, and multiple police reports were filed. Ranveer quickly apologized, and Samay also apologized and removed all episodes of the show. Samay, Ranveer, and Apoorva recently gave statements to the Maharashtra cyber cell for the third time regarding the case. This signals a return to normal for Samay and Apoorva.