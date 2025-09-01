Samay Raina’s Mumbai Show: 25,000 Fans Attend Stand-Up Comedian’s Performance Months After India’s Got Talent Controversy

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who recently announced his India tour Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered, performed in Mumbai on August 29 and 30, just months after facing massive backlash over his YouTube show India's Got Latent. The comedian, who has been under fire in recent months, managed to draw a staggering 25,000 fans across two sold-out shows in Mumbai as part of his India tour.On Instagram, Samay shared photos from the back-to-back gigs and poured his heart out to his city. “Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind," he wrote. Tanmay Bhat was also a part of the lineup.

The Mumbai leg followed his August 15 kickoff in Bengaluru. Next, Samay is headed to Kolkata on September 6 and 7, Chennai on September 19 and 20, and Pune from September 26 to 28. The grand finale will be in Delhi with three consecutive shows on October 3, 4, and 5. Samay's show India's Got Latent sparked major controversy after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a distasteful remark, asking a contestant an inappropriate ‘parents’ sex’ question. The comment triggered severe backlash against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against them. Following the outrage, Samay deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.