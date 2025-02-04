Samay Raina's Show India’s Got Latent Contestant Faces FIR Over Controversial Dog Meat Remark

A contestant from the popular comedy show India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is facing legal trouble after making controversial remarks on the dietary habits of people in her home state of Arunachal Pradesh. An FIR has been filed against Jessy Nabam for allegedly making derogatory comments about the indigenous people of the state during a recent episode.

In the episode, when Raina asked Nabam if she had ever eaten dog meat, she responded that she had not but stated that it was a common practice in Arunachal. She further claimed that "they even eat their pets at times," which sparked outrage. While the panel of judges, including Balraj Singh Ghai, initially believed the remarks to be a joke, Nabam insisted they were true. Comedians Akash Gupta and Mallika Dua were also present as judges during the episode.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and criticism. According to reports, the FIR was filed by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, a resident of Seppa in East Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh. In the complaint, Bakha accused Nabam of insulting the indigenous people of Arunachal and requested swift legal action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As of now, neither Samay Raina nor the other panelists have commented publicly on the matter. The FIR, dated January 31, 2025, has been circulating on social media, further fueling the controversy.

India's Got Latent, one of YouTube's most-viewed comedy shows, has gained immense popularity with its unique content and celebrity guests. The show has also faced criticism in the past for controversial jokes, including one involving Deepika Padukone's struggle with depression.