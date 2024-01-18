Sambhabana Mohanty performs daredevil stunt: ‘Pushed boundaries for the love of my craft’

Mumbai, Jan 18 Actress Sambhabana Mohanty decided to take up the challenge to do a daredevil stunt for a sequence of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, and said that she embraced this in order to push boundaries for the love of her craft.

The romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan has strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana).

In the last few weeks, the audience have witnessed that Mohan has been possessed by his deceased wife Tulsi’s (Kirti Nagpure) soul, only to find out the person who killed her.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch Radha and Mohan finally being able to get Damini to confront that she has killed Tulsi.

However, a twist in the tale comes when Damini keeps a knife to Gungun’s (Reeza Choudhary) neck, while Radha and Mohan beg her to not harm Gungun. As Damini refuses, Tulsi saves her daughter with her mystical powers and pushes Damini off the cliff.

While it will be a high-end drama for the viewers, Sambhabana is enjoying shooting for this sequence.

Talking about the same, Sambhabana said: “Ever since I started playing the role of Damini, I have tried my best to showcase her depth through various means. However, the scenes I have recently shot are of me falling from the cliff; although it looks like a very simple shot, shooting for the same was very challenging.”

“Wearing a harness may not be the most comfortable, but as an actor, it adds a whole new dimension to the performance. I embraced the challenge to execute this stunt myself, pushing boundaries for the love of my craft,” she shared.

The actress added that she has poured her heart into giving justice to this sequence.

The show airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor