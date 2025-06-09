Sameer Nair shares an interesting anecdote from his meeting with Waheeda Rehman

Mumbai, June 9 Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, shared a heartwarming anecdote from his memorable meeting with legendary actress Waheeda Rehman.

Taking to Instagram, Nair shared photos with the veteran actress along with a heartfelt note, revealing that he recently had the honour of meeting the iconic Waheeda Rehman. He described the experience as both a masterclass in humility and a moving life lesson. Sharing a candid moment from their interaction, Nair gave followers a glimpse into the legendary actress’s warmth, grace, and effortless wisdom.

Recalling their conversation, Sameer Nair revealed how Waheeda ji spoke about the Bandra home she moved into 52 years ago. What began as a simple mention of her address turned into a metaphor for the ever-changing nature of life.

He wrote, “Met Waheeda ji …finally A masterclass in humility and a life lesson from my favouritest actor. Talking about the home she moved into 52 years ago in Bandra, Bandstand, she made even giving basic address directions into a beautiful, philosophical metaphor for life “Pehle log kehte the Waheeda ke ghar ke paas, phir kehne lagey Salim ke ghar ke paas, aur aaj kehte hain Salman ke ghar ke paas. Zindagi hai, be peaceful, be happy” Thank you ma’am, made my day.”

For the unversed, Sameer Nair, a prominent figure in the Indian television industry, is widely credited with revolutionising satellite TV in India. In 2000, he played a pivotal role in launching two landmark shows—"Kaun Banega Crorepati” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”—both of which reshaped Indian entertainment. Currently serving as the CEO of Applause Entertainment, Nair was instrumental in the transformation of key channels under the Star India network, including Star Plus, Star One, Star Utsav, Star Gold, Star Vijay, and Channel V. His strategic collaboration with Balaji Telefilms brought about a golden era of Indian soap operas on television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor