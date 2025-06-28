Sameer Vidwans Breaks Down Kartik Aaryan’s Iconic Chappal Scene as Satyaprem Ki Katha Clocks 2 Years

As Satyaprem Ki Katha completes two glorious years, one scene that continues to live rent-free in the minds of the audience is the unforgettable “chappal scene” a powerful turning point in the film that showcased the emotional depth of Kartik Aaryan’s character, Sattu.

The romantic drama may have been a box office success with its ₹125+ crore collection, soul-stirring music, and a family-centric storyline, but what truly lingered was the raw vulnerability Kartik brought to screen. Among many standout moments, this particular scene not only drew roaring applause and whistles in theatres but also stood out as a testimony to Kartik’s dedication as an actor.

In an interview, director Sameer Vidwans had lauded Kartik’s intensity in this very scene, recalling how it was Kartik’s instinct and emotional spontaneity that elevated the moment.

Sameer had shared, “Aur Kartik ne jo intensity uss scene mein laayi hai, matlab main khud aise hairan tha. Ek bohot acha incident main share karna chahuga ki- Sab hua, humne saare shots liye alag alag angle se hum ne sab kiya, maine bola yeh accha hai, I am good. Toh usne bola ki nahi mujhe aur ek karna hai toh main ne bola kyun, yeh acha hai. Usne bola sir main aur ek karta hoon, agar apko acha nahi lage, edit mein usko nikal do, aur fir usne wapas ek aur shot diya jisme woh chappal leke usko maarta hai, aur phir woh rone laga, wahape Kartik. Aur woh jaise rone laga, hum log ko goosebumps aa gaye, poore. Toh this is Kartik. Aur cut hua aur maine bola ki yeh kya hua abhi yaar, kya kiya tune abhi? Usne bola nahi bass mujhe laga aur aaya mere andar se, toh maine bola bass ho gaya. Toh woh jo saara aata hein na goosebumps aate hain, audience rone lagti hein, cheer karti hai, taliyan bajati hai, woh sab uss shot ke wajah se jo Kartik ne vahan pe apne aap se kiya kyunki mere liye woh ho gaya tha.”

Sameer also revealed that from the script stage itself, they had Kartik Aaryan in mind to play Sattu, a character that needed a face with innocence and honesty. And in that moment, with just a chappal and his deeply internalised emotion, Kartik reminded everyone why Sattu remains one of the greenest flags of Indian cinema. Two years on, the magic of that scene and Kartik’s performance still echoes with the same intensity.