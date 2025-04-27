Sameera Reddy brings back the 1990s vibe with Asha Bhosle’s classic ‘Raat Shabnami’

Mumbai, April 27 Sameera Reddy has taken a trip down memory lane, bringing back the iconic 1990s vibe with a nostalgic rendition of Asha Bhosle’s classic track ‘Raat Shabnami.’

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her love for the song, reliving the magic of the era and captivating fans with her tribute to the timeless hit. Sameera posted a delightful video of herself dancing to Asha Bhosle's iconic track from the album ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo.’ Dressed in a beautiful blue saree paired with a golden blouse, the 'De Dana Dan' actress showcased her graceful moves, bringing the 1990s vibe to life.

Sharing the video, Sameera wrote, “Raat Shabnami 1997. What a nostalgic song @asha.bhosle.”

The song 'Raat Shabnami' is from the 1997 album "Jaanam Samjha Karo." Sung by Asha Bhosle, the track features the poetic lyrics of Majrooh Sultanpuri and the captivating music composed by Leslie Lewis. The song, featuring Milind Soman, became an instant classic, known for its melodious tune and soulful lyrics, perfectly capturing the essence of the 1990s musical era.

Sameera Reddy is very active on Instagram, where she engages her followers with a variety of content. One of her favorite things to share is hilarious reels featuring her mother-in-law, giving fans a glimpse into her fun and playful side. In addition to this, Sameera has been very vocal about her weight transformation journey, openly discussing the ups and downs she’s experienced along the way. She frequently posts inspiring gym videos, showing her commitment to fitness and encouraging others to stay active and healthy.

On the professional front, the 46-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in 'Varadhanayaka', an action film released in 2013. The movie, directed by Ayyappa P. Sharma, also starred Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Nikesha Patel.

Sameera is known for her roles in films like ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya,’ ‘Race,’ and ‘Musafir.’

