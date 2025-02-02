Sameera Reddy celebrates 11 Years of marriage with a ‘special kiss’

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actress Sameera Reddy recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Akshai Varde by sharing heartwarming family photos on social media.

The picture, which captured a beautiful moment with her husband, Akshai, and their children, was accompanied by a sweet caption, “It all started with a kiss! #11 #anniversary.” In the first image, Sameera, clad in a red dress, is seen planting a sweet peck on her husband’s cheeks. In the next family photo, the couple is seen posing with their kids, son Hans and daughter Nyra. Other images feature Reddy striking poses with her mother-in-law and kids.

Sameera Reddy tied the knot with entrepreneur Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014. The couple welcomed son Hans Varde in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019.

The 'De Dana Dan' actress has been an advocate for body positivity since announcing her second pregnancy. Last year, in August, the actress shared a candid, no-filter photo of herself and opened up about embracing her stretch marks. Her heartfelt caption read, “Dear Stretch marks, I used to fear you, hate you, be embarrassed by you but the day I embraced you, wore you as my armour and loved you as my tiger stripes.. I felt more powerful than ever this fitness Friday as I go on this journey of making 2021 my year to dedicate to a healthy body; I also want to celebrate the scars that come in the process #bodypositivity.”

Work-wise, Reddy made her Bollywood debut in 2002 opposite Sohail Khan in the action thriller “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.” She is known for starring in films such as “Darna Mana Hai Musafir,” “Jai Chiranjeeva,” “Taxi No. 9211”, “Ashok,” “Race,” “De Dana Dan,” “Aakrosh,” “Vettai,” and “Tezz.”

Sameera was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film “Varadhanayaka.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor