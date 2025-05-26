Sameera Reddy champions body acceptance with a ‘no shame’ mindset

Mumbai, May 26 Sameera Reddy took to social media to champion body acceptance with a powerful message of embracing oneself without shame.

In her latest post, the actress urged everyone to honestly acknowledge the parts of their bodies they’ve struggled to accept—whether it’s flabby arms, a loose belly, stretch marks, or any other perceived imperfection—while promoting self-love and positivity. Reddy highlighted how common it is for many to focus on flaws first thing in the morning, often criticizing themselves before the day even begins. But she urged her followers to try something different: to show love and acceptance toward their bodies, even if just for a moment.

Sharing a couple of her photos, the ‘De Dana Dan’ actress Sameera invited her followers to share their experiences in the comments, emphasizing that there should be no shame in acknowledging these feelings.

Sameera Reddy wrote, “Which part of your body have you struggled to accept? We’ve all stared into the mirror and zoomed in on that one part. The flabby arms. The loose belly. The chunky thighs. The imperfect nose. The chest size. The stretch marks … etc It’s almost second nature to criticise ourselves before we even say good morning. But what if gave it love and acceptance — even for a moment? Drop it in the comments. No shame, just honesty. #selflove #fitnesscommunity @renewu_official #imperfectlyperfect.”

In the images, Sameera is seen smiling as she confidently flaunts her flabby arms and loose belly.

Professionally, the 46-year-old actress was last seen in the 2013 action movie “Varadhanayaka,” directed by Ayyappa P. Sharma. The film also featured stars such as Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Nikesha Patel.

Sameera has made a mark in the industry with notable performances in films like “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya,” “Race,” and “Musafir.”

