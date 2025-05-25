Sameera Reddy reveals husband Akshai taught her to change son’s diapers after C-section recovery

Mumbai, May 25 Actress Sameera Reddy opened up about a special moment from her early days of motherhood.

The actress revealed that during her recovery from a C-section, it was her husband, Akshai Varde, who patiently taught her how to change their son’s diapers. On Sunday, Sameera took to Instagram to mark a special milestone — her son Hans turning 10 years old. In an emotional post, she reminisced about the overwhelming early days of motherhood, recalling the many new experiences and challenges that came with caring for a newborn.

The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress wrote about the countless questions she had as a new mom — how to hold the baby properly, breastfeeding, and those precious moments when a baby’s eyes start focusing or when they can hold their neck up. What stood out for her, however, was the incredible support from her husband, Akshai. Sameera shared how Akshai trusted his “daddy instinct” from the very beginning, stepping up to take charge of caring for their son. From bathing Hans, brushing his hair, mastering the art of swaddling, to giving the best oil massages — Akshai was there every step of the way.

Sharing videos and photos featuring herself, Akshai, and their son Hans’s cherished memories, the proud mom wrote, “Hans turns 10 yrs old I remember when he was just born. I can’t tell you how overwhelmed I was.. How to hold the baby, how to breastfeed, when do their fragile eyes focus, when can they hold that tender neck up . These pics reminded me how Akshai just trusted his daddy instinct . And took charge of his baby. He would bathe Hans, brush his hair . He was the master swaddler. Gave him the bestest oil massages and even taught me how to change his diaper when I recovered from the C section.. What a journey it has been.”

“For Akshai and me with this beautiful boy .. but however grown up he will get, we will always have feels for our precious baby born like it was yesterday!

Happy 10 th birthday to our Hans & reminiscing all the joy he bought us and brings us everyday,” added Sameera.

Sameera Reddy embraced motherhood on May 24, 2015, with the arrival of her son, Hans Varde. Five years later, on July 12, 2019, she welcomed her second child, a daughter named Nyra.

