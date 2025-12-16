Sameera Reddy shares her go-to nature’s real electrolyte drink for gut detoxification

Mumbai, Dec 16 Actress Sameera Reddy shared her go-to natural electrolyte drink, praising its detoxifying and gut-friendly properties.

Describing it as “refreshing, detoxifying, and gut-friendly,” she highlighted how banana stem water can help flush out toxins, reduce bloating, and support healthy digestion—all without any complicated steps. Sameera explained that packed with high fiber, this natural drink not only aids digestion and weight management but also helps maintain blood sugar balance, healthy cholesterol levels, and kidney health.

The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress also shared a method to prepare this gut-friendly detox drink. She recommends starting with fresh banana stem and cumin seeds. Reddy then advises blending the chopped stem and seeds together, then straining the mixture to extract the juice. She revealed that the drink is best consumed fresh in the morning on an empty stomach, allowing its cleansing and digestive benefits to kick in naturally.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Refreshing, detoxifying, and gut-friendly! This simple banana stem water helps flush toxins, reduce bloating, and keep digestion happy—without any fuss. Comment ‘DETOX’ for more mindful recipes from our inner circle wellness community Benefits: High-fiber detox drink that aids digestion & weight management Supports blood sugar balance & healthy cholesterol Natural diuretic—great for kidney health & BP control. Drink fresh, preferably in the morning on an empty stomach. Light, cleansing, and naturally healing—perfect for daily gut reset.”

Sameera Reddy often shares recipes for natural and wholesome treats on social media. Earlier, she had revealed the recipe for her healthy, chocolatey, and guilt-free cookies. She has also been sharing recipes using coconut.

In terms of work, Sameera is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-thriller ‘Chimni,” where she plays in the role of Kali. The film follows a grieving mother living in the haunted Chanderi palace, where a malevolent spirit has taken hold of her daughter.

