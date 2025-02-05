Samiksha Jaiswal opens up about playing negative role in ‘Ram Bhavan’

Mumbai, Feb 5 Television actress Samiksha Jaiswal has opened up about playing a negative role for the first time in the series "Ram Bhavan."

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the 'Zindagi Ki Mehek' actress spoke about the excitement she felt while portraying a powerful and complex role. Samiksha reflected on the challenges of stepping into the world of antagonistic characters and shared her satisfaction upon seeing the results on screen.

Speaking about her role, Jaiswal shared, “I’m the villain! I’m the villain of the show. But a very logical villain. Honestly, I’m a little nervous. This is my first negative role, and it’s very powerful. But I have no regrets. Now that I see myself on screen, I feel it’s looking really good.”

Samiksha also talked about the impact of playing a powerful and unconventional role of Gayatri and whether she feels it will redefine her image in the industry.

“I don’t know about that. I think I started with Mehak, and people still call me Mehak. So, I feel that image is never going to fade. But I see it as adding medals—exploring different characters. I didn’t want to play the same kind of role repeatedly, so I thought, why not try a negative character?,” the actress explained.

Further, when asked if she believes in luck, Samiksha admitted, “We’ve worked really hard, but I do believe in luck. Every show has its own fate, and I hope this one does well. It’s all about blessings. May God bless us.”

She went on to add that the positive energy on set plays a huge role in the success of any project. “The energy on set is very positive. Our producers and team are amazing. When the energy is good, the show turns out great,” she said.

Samiksha Jaiswal, who made her television debut in 2016 with Zee TV's "Zindagi Ki Mehek" as Mehek Sharma, has been a familiar face on the small screen ever since. In 2019, she portrayed Noor Hassan Qureshi in "Bahu Begum" on Colors TV, followed by her role as Sugandha Singh in Dangal TV's "Control Room" in 2022.

After taking a three-year break from television, Jaiswal made a return with "Ram Bhavan," where she plays the character of Gayatri.

