Samridhii Shukla shares how ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ gives her space to grow in the competitive industry

Mumbai, Oct 24 Television actress Samridhii Shukla opened up about her journey on "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai." She revealed how the show has provided her the space to grow in the highly competitive entertainment industry.

In exclusive quotes shared with IANS, Samridhii spoke about the challenges of finding the right opportunities in today’s competitive industry. She shared, “Opportunities are everywhere, but the trick is picking the ones that truly match who you are. In my journey, especially now being part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I see how tough the competition is. Many talented people are working hard.”

“What helps is being clear about your values, what kind of roles you want, and what you’re comfortable doing. For me, it wasn’t about being in every show, but being in a show that I feel connected with. That’s why being on "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" feels like the right move: it gives me space to grow, to learn, and to work with a wonderful team,” she added.

Speaking about managing work-life balance, the actress mentioned, “Being part of a daily show means long days, emotional scenes, sudden changes. Balance for me is making time for the people I love and making time for myself. Balance is not always giving equal time to everything, but giving full attention to whichever part of life you’re in at that moment.”

Samridhii Shukla also expressed her desire to become a strong actor. “Right now, my goal is to become a stronger actor and storyteller. Through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I’m playing a character who has many shades of strength, vulnerability, love, and conflict. That excites me. I want to keep challenging myself, and for now, I’m giving my heart fully to this show and making the most of this phase.”

Samridhii Shukla is currently seen in the lead role of Abhira opposite Rohit Purohit in Star Plus’ popular show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor