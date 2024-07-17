Samridhii Shukla spills secrets of her vanity room: 'Food basket, speaker'

Mumbai, July 17 Actress Samridhii Shukla is a vibrant and dynamic personality both on and off-screen and her vanity is more than just a place to get ready but it’s a sanctuary that reflects her identity and needs.

Talking about her vanity and makeup room, Samridhii, who essays the role of Abhira in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, shared: “My steps for my vanity would always be: of course, I have to do my makeup because that's why I'm in the vanity and I carry my own makeup kit. I have a food basket which has a lot of food and beverages that I consume throughout the day.”

Beyond the essential makeup kit, her vanity is equipped with a speaker because as she puts it, "You need to listen to music. Yes, it's nice to do things with the music on, and have my coffee."

But what if her vanity van could talk?

Samridhii is quick to imagine, "It would say that she sleeps more than she should in the vanity, and even when in my makeup, I usually spend my free time sleeping instead of doing anything else.”

When it comes to music, Samridhii doesn't have a single favourite genre.

"I don't have any favourite music as such, but if I have to pick one, I would say I really like classic jazz music. It's very nice, but that's not what I always listen to. It's always a mix of a lot of things. I could be listening to rap, I could be listening to jazz, I could be listening to pop - it depends on my mood, but I think I like jazz more,” she said.

Her eclectic taste in music reflects her dynamic personality, always ready to adapt to her current mood and needs.

For Samridhii, her vanity or makeup room is much more than a mere convenience. It's a personal space, a creative hub, and a place where laughter and joy abound.

Whether she's catching up on sleep, or jamming to her favourite tunes, her vanity is an essential part of her daily routine, making the long hours on set not just bearable but enjoyable.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is produced by Rajan Shahi, under his banner, Director’s Kut Productions. It airs on Star Plus.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor