Samuel L. Jackson celebrates wife’s achievement with Angela Bassett, Spike Lee

Los Angeles, June 3 Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson recently celebrated his wife LaTanya Richardson’s achievement.

Richardson secured a Tony Award nomination. Richardson, 75, was honored by a few of her and Jackson’s famous friends at a hotel in New York City, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The cocktail party celebration was hosted by Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee and Sotheby’s real estate advisor Spencer Means. Richardson was celebrated ahead of the upcoming 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8.

As per ‘People’, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Purpose. Richardson previously received a Tony nomination in 2014 for her performance in the revival of A Raisin in the Sun. Deborah Roberts posted a series of photos from the event, including a selfie alongside Richardson and Angela Bassett.

Roberts, 64, also added a few snaps of Jackson, 76, Lee, 68, and Richardson giving speeches at the event. Roberts also included a couple of snapshots of Richardson enjoying the party alongside the partygoers, including Danielle Brooks, Purpose producer Debra Martin Chase and Purpose playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

During the celebration, Jackson reminisced about his and Richardson’s 45-year marriage as he praised her acting, the New York Post reported. The couple's daughter, Zoe, also paid tribute to her mother with a short speech before handing her the microphone to say a few words.

Roberts highlighted Richardson’s “brilliant and inspiring career" in her caption. “(She) is showing us how to keep doing it with passion and purpose onstage and on screen”, Roberts shared. “No accident that she’s nominated for a Tony award for her starring role on Broadway in the compelling drama, Purpose. Congratulations to you and your stellar cast”.

Chase also marked the occasion and posted an Instagram carousel that included several photos from the soiree.

