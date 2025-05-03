Samuel L Jackson, Pierce Brosnan face off for missing gold in 'The Unholy Trinity' trailer

Washington [US], May 3 : The highly anticipated Western film 'The Unholy Trinity', directed by Richard Gray, has released its official trailer, revealing a gripping battle over a long-lost stash of gold.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan, the film, set to hit theaters nationwide on June 13, promises to deliver intense performances and a thrilling storyline centered around greed, revenge, and power.

In the newly released trailer, Jackson and Brosnan's characters are locked in a tense struggle for a fortune in gold that could change their lives. The film is set in the rugged landscape of Montana in the 1870s and follows Henry Broadway, portrayed by Brandon Lessard, who embarks on a journey to the town of Trinity with a singular mission: to exact revenge on the man who framed his late father.

However, once Henry arrives, he finds himself caught in the middle of a bitter feud between two powerful figures, the morally upright sheriff (Brosnan) and the enigmatic outlaw, St. Christopher (Jackson).

Brosnan's character offers a chilling warning to Lessard's Henry in the trailer, saying, "Let me give you a bit of advice: Keep your ancestry between us. Not every man who is known is loved."

Meanwhile, Jackson's character taunts Henry with cryptic words, "I know your daddy real well. Me and him stole enough gold to pave the streets of heaven."

As the tension builds, Jackson's St. Christopher boldly declares, "In case it ain't obvious, you will find that gold."

The supporting cast includes Veronica Ferres, Gianni Capaldi, Q'orianka Kilcher, Tim Daly, Ethan Peck, Katrina Bowden, and David Arquette.

The film is produced by Gray, Carter Boehm, Kellie Lessard Brooks, Jeanne Allgood Gaisford, Michele Gray, Colin Floom, and Cameron Lessard.

Director Richard Gray, known for his work on 'Murder at Yellowstone City', brings 'The Unholy Trinity' to life from a screenplay by Lee Zachariah.

This Western promises not only suspense and action but also an exploration of moral ambiguity and the cost of revenge.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan spoke about his recent flurry of projects, including 'The Unholy Trinity'.

Reflecting on his busy schedule, the actor shared, "I've got four movies in the can. I'm at a very joyful time to be able to move around the stage and to be able to have choices and hopefully to be able to equip myself within the roles."

