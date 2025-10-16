Sana Saeed celebrates 27 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai Oct 16 Actress Sana Saeed, who played the role of little Anjali Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", celebrated 27 years of the timeless romantic drama with a heartfelt tribute on social media, sharing a photo of herself from the 20th anniversary celebration that was held in 2018.

She wrote, "27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One of the most important films that made me fall in love with cinema Some stories don’t just entertain, they shape dreams."

Directed by Karan Johar and produced under the Dharma Productions banner, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released on October 16, 1998, and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood history.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee, the film redefined romance and friendship for ordinary audiences. Its music by Jatin Lalit featuring evergreen hits like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi", "Ladki Badi Anjani Hai", and "Koi Mil Gaya" remain iconic even after decades.

Karan Johar too marked the milestone with a nostalgic post on his social media, writing, '27 years, some beautiful and candid moments from our set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a set filled with love, too much banter, and happiness.' Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film. It means everything to me."

The filmmaker also shared a rare behind-the-scenes picture featuring himself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol laughing and chatting during a break from the filming of the movie.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions also shared a video montage of the film's most memorable scenes and captioned it as 'A film that will always make you say, Tussi ja rahe ho, tussi na jao.' Celebrating 27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a story that redefined pyaar, dosti, and everything in between for generations to come.

Even Kajol joined in the celebration, resharing the Dharma post on a social media story and taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

