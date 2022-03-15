Sana Sayyad, Sehban Azim's physical transformation for 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, March 15 'Spy Bahu' lead actors Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim share the efforts put by them to get into the skin of their characters.

While Sana has to gain muscle weight, Sehban did everything to look slim in the show.

To capture Sejal's look, Sana has gained a considerable amount of muscle weight after rigorous physical training.

She opens up on her body transformation saying: "As an actor, you must do whatever it takes to get in the zone of your character. I had promised myself to play Sejal's role with sheer commitment, and if that means gaining weight to step in my character's shoes, then so be it."

"To portray the character of a spy, I needed to be fit and look tough and had to go under various physical training. To ensure my personality comes out true to my character I successfully managed to gain muscle weight and I hope my dedication pays off onscreen," she adds.

On the other hand, Sehban has slimmed down by dropping 8 kilos to achieve the visual portrait of Yohan.

He shares his thoughts on his weight loss: "My character in the show demanded a certain posture due to which I had to lose 8 kgs of weight. I wasted no time in consulting health and nutrition experts to map out my diet chart.

"I had very little time and had to tone down, so I religiously worked out for long hours. It was a tight regime to follow and was so different from my daily lifestyle. But I'm glad to have managed to lose 8 kgs in a short time frame, and I hope our viewers like his look on screen!"

'Spy Bahu' airs on Colors.

