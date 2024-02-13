Sana Sayyad's romantic plan for Valentine's Day is all about dinner, watching movie & dancing

Mumbai, Feb 13 Actress Sana Sayyad has shared her experience of shooting a special performance for 'Kundali Bhagya' on the song 'Makhna', and spending the day with her husband for the Valentine's Day celebration.

The show features actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch a special Valentine's Day party in the Luthra house, where Palki finds herself immersed in the joyful anticipation of the love-filled celebrations.

While Palki is excited to spend the day with Rajveer, Sana feels that it's a wonderful reminder to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day, on-screen, and in her personal life as well.

Sana hints at her plans to celebrate the occasion with her husband Imaad, after celebrating it in her show.

The actress shared: "As we prepare for the Valentine's party in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', I can't help but feel the excitement and romance in the air. It was heartwarming to watch how everyone came together to create magic for love."

"Performing with Paras, Baseer, and Shanaya, who are all incredibly talented individuals, was indeed very fun like always. Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed preparing for the love-filled performance to the song 'Makhna'," she said.

Sana further said: "This day reminds me of the sweet joy and romance I shared with my husband when he was my boyfriend, I used to always look forward to this day back then. Hence, this time of year holds a special significance for me, not just because of the festivities we portray on-screen, but also because it's a great day for my husband and me to celebrate the love we share, in a little special way, just like the good old days."

"We are planning a romantic dinner at our favorite restaurant, and then may enjoy the night watching our favorite movie or dancing to our songs in the comfort of our place," added Sana.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

