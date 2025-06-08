Sanam Teri Kasam Actor Harshvardhan Rane’s Sweet Gesture to Female Fan Crying on Flight Wins Netizens Heart (Watch Video)

Harshvardhan Rane, is one of the most loved actor in Bollywood. He rose to fame after his blockbuster movie Sanam Teri Kasam. Actor recently shared a heart touching video of female fan crying after seeing him on his social media account. What win the netizens heart was the way actor calmed her down. While posting the video Sanam Teri Kasam actor worte, “Had world’s best tea in the @airindia flight, and met one of the warmest passenger in it."

In viral video Harshvardhan fan tells him, “I always thought how can people cry for someone, but… I am happy, that’s why I am crying. When I watched your film, I was in the eighth. For three years, I had only watched your film half, and then since that time, you are my favourite.” The actor very sweetly kept his hand on the fan’s head, and said, “God bless you, and I hope I make you proud.”

Netizens are showering love on the video and appreciating Harshvardhan's sweet gestuer towards female fan. One fan wrote, "Hearing this Chat with headphones on. I am overwhelmed. How she is so much excited telling him that she has been his fan when she was only eight." Another fan wrote, "Harsh, you're a true gem! Your humbleness with fans is truly inspiring"

On work front Harshvardhan Rane will next be seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role, and it is slated to release on October 2, 2025. He also has Omang Kumar’s next lined up. Earlier this year, his movie Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released, and the film did excellent business at the box office.