'Sanam Teri Kasam' makers Radhika and Vinay Sapru say 'Cannot Believe' on Shefali Jariwala's demise

Mumbai, June 28 Filmmakers Radhika and Vinay Sapru say "Cannot Forget…Cannot Believe … Cannot Accept…" after learning about Shefali Jariwala's untimely demise at the age of 42.

Posting a throwback picture with the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant, they remembered Shefali with the following words, "She's gone.. The Nineteen Year Old… Who Captivated Us & The World 20 Years Back… Is Gone… It Seemed Like Yesterday… We Spoke About Dreams, Gratefulness & A Future Full Of Sunshine… Shefali.. Cannot Forget… Cannot Believe… Cannot Accept… That You Are Gone… #RIP."

In addition to this, some of her Bigg Boss housemates also expressed their grief through social media. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted an old photo with the 'Kaanta laga' girl and wrote, “Oh God Shefali. Still can't process it. Om Shanti”.

Actress Madhurima Tuli added, “Still coming to terms with this shocking news. May her soul rest in peace."

Actor Paras Chhabra also mourned the loss saying, “Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta. Om Shanti”.

Comedian Sunil Pal also posted a video message on his social media, where he was heard saying, “An unfortunate news from Bollywood has come, Shefali Jariwala, who was a good actress and a friend, has passed away. We have done so many live shows together. She gained fame from the song ‘Kaanta Laga’. The clouds of sadness are meandering owing to her demise. Such an early departure is very sad. May her soul rest in peace”.

Going by the initial reports, Shefali passed away on Friday night after suffering a cardiac arrest at home. Her husband Paras Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital, however, Shefali was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Shefali rose to fame with her glamorous look in the remix music video "Kaanta Laga", which gave her the title of "The Kaanta Laga Girl”. In addition to this, Shefali was also seen doing a special appearance in the 2004 film "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," featuring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra.

