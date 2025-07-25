Sanam Teri Kasam Makers Shower Praise and Pen a Heartfelt Note Celebrating the Success of ‘Saiyaara’

Filmmaker duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, known for their romantic classic Sanam Teri Kasam, took to Instagram to applaud the recently released Yash Raj Films production Saiyaara. In a heartfelt post, they expressed their admiration for the film and its emotional impact. The duo shared a post, captioned, “No one does romance better than Yash Raj Films. What a beautiful film, #Saiyaara … Wept… Clapped… Sang…

For those of us who believe in the enduring power of young love, this film is proof that when one of the best production houses in the country backs love, it turns into dynamite. Thank you @yrf, #AkshayeWidhani, @mohitsuri, and the cast @ahaanpandeyy @aneetpadda_ for this sparkler. Congratulations to all of you!”Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the newest stars in Bollywood. With their first film Saiyaara, they are both making and breaking records at the box office. Even challenging the business of several films led by the OGs Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In just five days of its release, the Mohit Suri film managed to earn over Rs 132 crore in India with a surprising Rs 24 crore and Rs 25 crore on first Monday and Tuesday.