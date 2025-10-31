Sanchi Bhoyar draws parallels between ‘Binddii’, Lord Krishna’s journey

Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress Sanchi Bhoyar, who plays the titular role in the upcoming show ‘Binddii’, says her character’s journey reflects the divine courage of Lord Krishna, who was born in captivity yet destined to fight against injustice.

Opening up about her role, Sanchi, who plays the role of Binddii in ‘Binddii’, said: “Binddii’s journey mirrors Lord Krishna — born in jail and fighting the Kans of her life. For me, Lord Krishna’s fight against Kans has always shown how courage and truth can win over evil.”

She added: “Binddii’s journey is quite similar – Jail mein janmi, sach ke liye ladti – ye hai Binddii, apne yug ki Krishna. She was also born in jail just like Krishna and is standing up against wrong, no matter how strong it seems.”

In the show Binddii grows up to become the symbol of truth and fights to restore her mother Kajal’s lost respect. In a world where love and betrayal often wear the same face, Binddii dares to rise against deceit and injustice at such a young age.

She becomes the Krishna of her own story, fearless in her pursuit of truth, determined to unmask Dayanand played by Manav Gohil, the Kans of her life.

Sanchi added: “This story is very special to me because it’s about a daughter’s love and determination to protect her mother and prove her innocence. Sometimes she feels scared, but she never gives up, because deep down she believes that good will always triumph in the end.”

Actor Manav Gohil, who plays the role of Dayanand, said: “Dayanand’s world meant embodying a man who thrives on power, manipulation, and control. Much like Kans, he believes his strength can suppress the truth and bend the world to his will.”

Manav said that his character Dayanand isn’t evil just for the sake of it his darkness is born out of ego, fear, and the desperate need to stay in command.

“That conviction makes him both dangerous and fascinating. For me, this character represents the eternal battle between good and evil the same conflict Lord Krishna once fought, now reborn in a modern world.”

He added: “It’s a rare opportunity to play a character so intense and layered, and I’m excited for the audience to experience this side of me.”

The show airs on Colors.

