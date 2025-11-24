Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates five-foot sand art to pay tribute to Dharmendra

Puri (Odisha) [India], November 24 : Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a five-foot sand art at Puri beach to pay tribute to the veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

Dharmendra's last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor also visited the cematorium to pay homage to the veteran star.

"End of an era. RIP Dharmendra," Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote on his work.

The Bollywood film fraternity also mourned the loss of the actor and penned heartfelt tributes on their social media handles.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message expressing his admiration and love for actor Dharmendra.

"Some people don't just work in your life. They live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It's a void that can't be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family," wrote Sanjay Dutt.

Kapil Sharma bid an emotional farewell to the actor, comparing Dharmendra's death to his father's demise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Goodbye Dharma Paji. Your gone is so sad, it feels like losing a father for the second time. The love and blessings you gave me will always remain in my heart and memories. How to settle in someone's heart in a moment, no one knew it better than you. In our hearts, you will always be. May God place you in His feet."

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health.

Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

