Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Mumbai, June 16 Writer Sandeep Jain has delivered back-to-back two nerve-chilling thrillers - Pankaj Tripathi starrer "Criminal Justice" season 4 and "Kankhajura".

When asked what it was like to creatively balance two such intense high-stakes narratives simultaneously during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sandeep revealed that although both the series were not written at the same time, they ended up being creatively overlapped with another ongoing project by Netflix- "Operation Safed Sagar".

Touted to be a war drama, the project is based on a pivotal Indian Air Force mission during the 1999 Kargil War. The film is currently in production.

Speaking to IANS, Sandeep said, "As a writer, you have to learn to compartmentalize — to shift gears from one world to another without carrying emotional or tonal residue."

He further revealed a method that has worked for him over the years. The writer added, "One method that works for me is setting short, focused writing targets for each project. Once I hit a specific creative milestone, I shift to the next. This gives space for the subconscious mind to keep processing the first — the ideas keep brewing in the background even when you’ve moved on and finishing the second."

Disclosing another trick, he went on to say, "Another very simple trick: just open the last page you wrote, start reading it, and the brain automatically slips back into that world. What’s most challenging is maintaining the distinct tone and texture of each project when you're working across genres. So far, every show I’ve worked on has been very different — be it slice-of-life drama, whodunnit, thriller, war epic, musical gangster drama, or whacky comedy."

"I consciously avoid boxing myself into a single genre, because the moment structures start feeling predictable, the fun of writing a story fades. I like to be surprised by the world I’m creating," he concluded saying.

Sandeep is credited with working on acclaimed projects such as "Tabbar", "Kota Factory", and "Kanneda", to name a few.

