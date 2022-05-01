Sandeep Kumaar: I'm living my dreams

Mumbai, May 1 Actor Sandeep Kumaar, known for playing an antagonist in TV shows 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' and 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', shares about his journey as an actor.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've had this dream of becoming an actor, but growing up, I had no idea how to pursue and how to start that I wanted to do in my life. I later realised the truth that was, I'm capable of creating whatever I please, but what's standing in the way between where I'm and where I want to be is me," he says.

"Not time, not money, not circumstances, only me. It's because I'm my greatest obstacle. That's precisely when I began to understand that all the change Ia¿m seeking in my life first begins with me. Change the inside, and the outside falls into place."

Sandeep started his showbiz journey as a background dancer in many Bollywood films. Later he joined theatre that helped him polish his acting skills.

The actor says he enjoys exploring better versions of himself.

"The sooner after I learn this, the better, and the sooner I accepted, and I want to learn how I could change myself to pursue my dream. I didn't see the struggle and started my journey as a background performer, to theatre and today I'm amazingly playing important roles on screen. I feel blessed to make my dream come true. Every birthday I promise myself to explore the better version of myself. As I feel yesterday I was clever so I use to dream. Today I'm wise so I'm living my dreams."

Earlier, Sandeep also featured in shows like 'Bahu Begum', 'Manmohini' and movies l'Racket' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.

