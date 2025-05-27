Sandeep Reddy Vanga alleges "dirty PR games", breach of trust amid reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from 'Spirit'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has stirred speculation on social media with a fiery post that many believe targets an unnamed actress who was earlier part of his upcoming film, "Spirit".

Though he did not name anyone directly, many believe Vanga was referring to Deepika Padukone, who reportedly stepped away from the project recently.

In a post shared on his official X handle, Vanga voiced frustration over a broken "unsaid NDA" and alleged betrayal of trust, and wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100 per cent faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..."

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

"Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it," he continued.

While the director did not confirm the identity of the actress in question, his reference to a female lead exiting 'Spirit', and being replaced by a "younger actor," aligns with recent reports involving Deepika Padukone, who was initially cast opposite Prabhas in the film.

In March 2025, rumours surfaced online alleging that the plot of Spirit had been leaked, with some claiming similarities to the Tamil film 'Theri.'

However, the source of the leak remains unverified, and no direct evidence has been presented linking Padukone or any other actor to the incident.

Shortly after Deepika's departure, the film's makers confirmed that actress Triptii Dimri, who previously appeared in Vanga's blockbuster 'Animal', will now play the female lead in Spirit.

Vanga shared the update on Instagram and wrote, "The female lead for my film is now official :-)"

Triptii also took to social media to express her gratitude and wrote, "Still sinking in... So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga... Honoured to be a part of your vision."

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans, with many praising Dimri's previous performance and expressing excitement about her collaboration with Vanga once again.

'Spirit', directed by Vanga and produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, is one of the most anticipated upcoming films starring Prabhas in the lead role.

The film has attracted significant attention due to its high-profile cast and the director's last blockbuster, 'Animal.'

