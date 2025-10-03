Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' a "true masterpiece", says "Indian cinema has never seen anything like this"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has heaped praise on Rishab Shetty's latest film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', calling it a "true masterpiece" and describing it as an unprecedented cinematic experience.

Taking to his X handle, Vanga penned a heartfelt note for the 'Kantara' prequel, not long after the film opened in theatres.

"INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable," Vanga wrote.

https://x.com/imvangasandeep/status/1973854096504553606

Vanga also gave a shoutout to actor-director Rishab Shetty, stating that he delivers a "true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly."

Vanga expressed admiration for the film's music score by B Ajaneesh Loknath, adding another layer to the cinematic experience. Responding to the praise, Shetty replied, "Thank you, brother," on X.

https://x.com/shetty_rishab/status/1973855982460731898

In a separate tweet, Rishab Shetty expressed his emotions upon the film's performance on its opening day. "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible," he wrote on X.

https://x.com/shetty_rishab/status/1973835175848255509

Fans couldn't help but hail the actor's hard work and journey over the years. One wrote, "You deserve every bit of it. Just came out of the cinema. I still can't believe what I witnessed and am still shaking. I don't think anybody else can even match 1% of what you have done in Kantara Ch1."

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' delivered a stunning spectacle, blending mythology, folklore, breathtaking visuals, and powerful storytelling. "Right from its opening sequence, #KantaraChapter1 transports you into a world that is raw, divine, and majestic... The narrative is layered, the emotions run deep, and the spiritual connection is strong. #RishabShetty once again proves he is one of the finest storytellers of our times... His grip on subject, scale, and emotion is simply extraordinary," he wrote.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' was released on Thursday, October 2, across multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

