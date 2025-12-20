Sandeep Reddy Vanga hails 'Dhurandhar' for carrying "masculine spine", Aditya Dhar expresses gratitude

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Praises continue to line up for Aditya Dhar's latest directorial 'Dhurandhar', as the film continues to earn widespread appreciation from all quarters. While fans have already embraced it wholeheartedly, celebrities, including both actors and acclaimed filmmakers, have also come forward to applaud it.

The latest to join the growing chorus of admiration is 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Taking to X, Vanga, in high words of praise, lauded 'Dhurandhar' for moving with "dominance and fierce."

DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna…— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) December 20, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

"DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly," he wrote.

In a shoutout to director Aditya Dhar, Vanga thanked him for presenting the "true weight of untold sacrifices."

In response, Aditya Dhar expressed deep gratitude, echoing similar sentiments toward Sandeep Reddy Vanga's storytelling skills.

"Coming from you, this means a great deal. I've always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and convictionyour words give that journey its quiet validation. Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong," he said.

Thank you, my Dearest Sandeep. Coming from you, this means a great deal. I’ve always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction—your words… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) December 20, 2025

}}}}

Dhar emphasised how they, as filmmakers, can walk toward a "stronger cinema and a braver tomorrow for our country. "

Prior to this, filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Anand also voiced a fair share of praise on 'Dhurandhar', which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside stars such as Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor