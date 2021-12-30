Sandesh Gour excited about his upcoming series in new year

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actor Sandesh Gour, who has been a part of shows like 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', 'Saraswatichandra', 'Shapath', and 'Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai', is gearing up to play a protagonist in upcoming web series 'Atrangi Ishq', 'SCAR' and 'Free Ka Bunglow'.

He says: "I'm glad to start my new year with three big and interesting projects. In all the projects I'm playing the protagonist. 'Atrangi Ishq' and 'SCAR' are youth dramas and 'Free Ka Bunglow' is a sitcom. I'm making my debut on digital platform and I'm really excited about it. I feel 2021 is ending on a great point for me and 2022 might be turning point of my life."

Talking about his roles in the series he shares: "In 'Atrangi Ishq', I'm playing Kabir who's lazy, dictator and possessive guy. He is an orphan and lives with his friend and it is scheduled to be released in February. In my other project 'SCAR' I'm essaying Siddharth. He is an aspiring actor who is innocent, dedicated to his career. And 'Free ka Bunglow' is full of comedy and my audience will see my comic timing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor