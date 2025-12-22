Sandhya Mridul says AQI is not lung cancer-inducing, asks people to not ‘overreact’

Mumbai, Dec 22 Bollywood and television actress Sandhya Mridul has expressed her thoughts on the AQI level that has been a matter of concern amongst many citizens of various states.

The actress, in her video shared on her social media account, can be heard asking everybody to not overreact and enjoy the weather.

“Stop overreacting and please relax. It's not lung cancer causing AQI or whatever. It's just some respiratory disease that you are going to get. So it's all okay. Enjoy the weather,” said Sandhya in the video.

The actress has always been vocal about issues prevailing in the society and has always had a mindful and strong approach to it. A few months ago, the actress had taken to her social media account to share a video slamming those who praise anti-ageing procedures in the beauty industry.

The actress, in a video shared by her, without mentioning anybody’s name, had said, “What is this chaos around anti-ageing? Are you God? Even God calls to himself those who overdo anti-ageing!” she said, subtly hinting at the medically risky procedures related to such treatments that have backfired in the past. “Don’t talk nonsense! All these years, people spoke about fairness and skin creams. “Now it’s anti-ageing. Will you take care of our hormones? No, right? It’s natural, so sh***p!”

For the uninitiated, on the professional front, Sandhya Mridul has been a part of the film fraternity for over two decades. She was seen in Saathiya along with Rani Mukerji. Her TV show Swabhimaan was a superhit and proved her acting prowess.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor