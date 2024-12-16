Sandhya Theatre incident: Allu Arjun expresses 'concern' over injured boy, promises to provide help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 : Actor Allu Arjun, who was released on interim bail following his arrest in the Sandhya theatre incident on Saturday, expressed his concern about the health of the injured victim and wished him a speedy recovery.

He said that he has been advised not to visit victim Sri Tej, due to the "ongoing legal proceedings" but added that his prayers remain with him. He also affirmed his commitment to help with his medical needs.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest"

The 'Pushpa' actor was granted bail by Telangana High Court after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

His release was met with support from family members and colleagues from the film industry, many of whom gathered at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. He was released on Saturday morning on the orders of the Telangana High Court.

On Saturday, fellow actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya visited Allu Arjun and greeted him with warm hugs to show their support. Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, also visited Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence to meet her nephew.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' director Sukumar were spotted at the actor's residence, conversing and embracing him outdoors.

After his release from jail, Allu Arjun thanked his fans for their support.

The incident occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre when he attended the premiere of his movie 'Pushap 2'. A woman named Revathi died and her son Sri Tej was injured.

The incident leading to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred during a chaotic scene at the Sandhya theatre on December 4, where

The actor attended the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya theatre. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation escalated when Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi, while her son sustained injuries.

Initially, Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, following the tragic incident. His legal team challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail. However, Allu Arjun had to spend the night in jail before being released this morning.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's latest release, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is currently breaking box office records.

