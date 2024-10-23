Sandiip Sikcand set to launch unique and unconventional reality show

Mumbai, Oct 23 : Sandiip Sikcand, who is known for creating magic with his television shows, recently shared insights into an exciting new project under his production banner.

The producer revealed that he is working on a unique reality show, breaking away from the traditional song and dance formats. He teased that this upcoming venture will feature an unexpected twist, promising something truly different. Sandiip shared, “Yes, I’m working on something but not your typical dance and music reality show. It’s going to have a twist, something truly different, something I can confidently call unique.” He added, “The project is in the works, but I’m a bit superstitious about discussing too much before it’s ready to go. Let’s hope it comes together sooner than expected!”

Speaking about ‘Bigg Boss’, the show he pioneered, Sikcand said he absolutely love the show and that he has been closely following the Marathi version. “I love the show, In fact, this year, I’ve been following the Marathi version closely as well. I have high hopes for Bigg Boss Hindi and am curious to see how the episodes unfold over time. For now, I’m rooting for Alice and Tajinder Bagga, they’re the ones who’ve caught my attention,” the producer added. When asked about what's next, Sandiip Sikcand shared that his acting project, which he recently wrapped up, should be released soon.

Back in June, Sandiip Sikcand made headlines after commenting on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ producer Rajan Shahi’s decision to sack actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show. Sikcand voiced his support for Shahi, emphasizing that discipline and mutual respect are essential for the success of any production. He mentioned, “I know Rajan sir very well, having worked with him, and I can vouch for him being a very reasonable person. I fully support his decision because I believe he wouldn't take such steps unless the situation was truly unmanageable. However, it's also important for producers to ensure that actors feel comfortable and at home on set.” Sikcand is widely known for creating several hit shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’, ‘Chashni’, and ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.’

