Sandra Bullock is all set to ‘get back' to Hollywood after two-year break

Los Angeles, Aug 1 Hollywood star Sandra Bullock is all set to “get back in the game” in Hollywood after taking a two-year hiatus for her family including her two children and care for her late partner Bryan Randall who passed away last year at the age of 57.

Randall passed away following a short battle with ALS, a fatal motor neuron disease that causes progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain

“She is gradually reemerging into public life. She’s excited about what the future holds. She’s ready to get back in the game,” a source told this week's edition of US Weekly.

Another source added that the 'Speed' star had endured one of the "hardest times" of her life following the death of her partner and that she needed time off, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The source said: “Sandra needed the break to be with her family and Bryan.”

Bullock had previously shared that Randall was the “love of her life” while talking about her lack of urgency to get married during a 2021 appearance on ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

At the time, she said: “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter (Skylar, 30). It’s the best thing ever. I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner… I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man. He’s the example that I would want my children to have.”

