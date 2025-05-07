Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman reunite for 'Practical Magic 2'

Washington [US], May 7 : Warner Bros. has announced that the sequel to the beloved 1998 film 'Practical Magic', starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Susanne Bier will direct the film, 'Practical Magic 2,' which will be written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original film's script.

The sequel promises to bring back the magic of the original film, with Bullock and Kidman reprising their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens, two sisters from a line of witches.

Denise Di Novi, the producer of the original film, will produce the sequel alongside Bullock and Kidman.

Di Novi emphasised the importance of honouring the original film, stating that sequels often go wrong when they try to reinvent the wheel.

While plot details for the sequel have not been shared, fans of the original film eagerly anticipate the Owens sisters' return.

The first film followed Sally and Gillian as they navigated love, family, and their magical powers.

Despite the original film's mixed reception, it has developed a cult following over the years.

Interestingly, 'Practical Magic 2' will share its release date with another highly anticipated film, the Resident Evil reboot directed by Zach Cregger.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor