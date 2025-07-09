Sandra Oh aka Moxie Smurf calls herself the 'O.G. Smurf fan!'

Mumbai, July 9 Emmy award winner Sandra Oh has declared herself as the "O.G. Smurf fan!"

Oh has lent her voice to Moxie Smurf - the leader of an underground cell of Smurf activists based in Paris.

The actress enjoys a deep connection with Smurfs as she grew up reading the original French Smurf comics during her childhood in Canada.

Shedding light on what it was like bringing Moxie to life, Oh shared, “The memories go deep. In one of my first school plays, I was a Smurf and sang a little song. So I am an O.G. Smurf fan. I think there’s something in their shape that is pleasing to children. Or maybe it’s because they’re blue.”

Before this, television host and actor James Corden who is the voice behind No Name revealed that it was Rihanna who got him on board "The Smurfs".

Corden shared that he received a surprise message from Rihanna.

"I got a voice note from Rihanna on my phone, which had never happened to me before or since. She said, would you come and be in this Smurf movie? Would I? I was so blown away. And that is the whole story of how I came to play No Name," he recalled.

The film goes to show how Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf, who gets mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. The Smurfs are later joined by new allies on their journey to discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos.

"The Smurfs" will have Rihanna as Smurfette, Nick Offerman as Ken, JP Karliak as Razamel/Gargamel, Dan Levy as Joel, Amy Sedaris as Jaunty, Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot, and Octavia Spencer as Asmodius.

All of them have lent their voices to these beloved characters.

"The Smurfs" will be premiering in India on July 18th in both English and Hindi.

